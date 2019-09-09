Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Tops $4,920.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $4,920.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00836741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00237099 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

