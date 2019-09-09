bitJob Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, bitJob has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $39,906.00 and $9.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00215878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.01262987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

