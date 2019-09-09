Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Up 3.2%

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,037% from the average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.