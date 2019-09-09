BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 80.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $430.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

