BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $84,784.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004530 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 145.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,246,787 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

