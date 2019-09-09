BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

TSE:RAY.A traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$7.42. 41,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.67. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $429.89 million and a P/E ratio of -121.64.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

