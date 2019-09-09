BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.18.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$39.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$13.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.