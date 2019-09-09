Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 916,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.