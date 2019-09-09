BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BOX from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.41 on Thursday. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 462.37% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,284.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BOX by 510.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,819,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after buying an additional 1,521,688 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in BOX by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $12,165,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

