BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.60. 6,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter worth $157,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

