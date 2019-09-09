Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 5.9%

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.85, 100,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 218,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research firms have commented on MNRL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.