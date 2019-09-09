Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCO. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 363,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 307.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,015 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $10,156,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

