British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £147 in Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,940 ($38.42) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($192.08).

The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,005.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,972.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

