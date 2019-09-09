Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 18,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,920. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

