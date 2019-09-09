Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.36. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 26,817,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,541,883. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

