Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $45.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $45.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $183.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $184.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.27 million, with estimates ranging from $219.32 million to $224.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

TCMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 187,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,988. The stock has a market cap of $913.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $256,335.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 326,074 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $11,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,522 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

