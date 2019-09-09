Brokerages Set Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $501,707.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $684,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,404 shares of company stock worth $8,285,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 133,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 1,413,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

