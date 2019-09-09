BTIG Research Analysts Give i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) a $31.00 Price Target

BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 127,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,114. The firm has a market cap of $631.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $33,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $9,841,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $5,036,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

