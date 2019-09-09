Buckingham Research Analysts Give SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) a $67.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 1,719,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 363,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

