CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.