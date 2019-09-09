Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.