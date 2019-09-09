CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 3,775,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

