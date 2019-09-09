CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 70,811 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,811 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $65.56. 472,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,745. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

