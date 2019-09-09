Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 255,095 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.