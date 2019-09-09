Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.25. 4,302,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,115. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

