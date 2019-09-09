Cellmid (ASX:CDY) Trading Down 2.3%

Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

About Cellmid (ASX:CDY)

Cellmid Limited, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer and various chronic inflammatory conditions in Australia, the United States, and Japan. The company offers Midkine (MK) ELISA Kit, a cancer biomarker, and diagnostic and prognostic tool.

