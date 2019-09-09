Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103.29 ($1.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Centrica’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 46,750 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,855 ($40,317.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,329 shares of company stock worth $3,130,484.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

