Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) dropped 21.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 31,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

