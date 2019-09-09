Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $356.90

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356.90 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 40595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.90.

About Character Group (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

