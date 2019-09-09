Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHMI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CHMI stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 534.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

