China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 271 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.

About China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

