Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.04. Chromadex shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 7,149 shares changing hands.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 136.15% and a negative net margin of 85.86%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chromadex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

