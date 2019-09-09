Chromia (CHR) Hits One Day Volume of $2.65 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 249,323,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,089,034 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.