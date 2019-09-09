Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Set at $54.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) received a $54.00 target price from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura decreased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 4,153,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Ciena has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $351,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,587. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $13,802,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 30.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

