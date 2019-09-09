Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives C$31.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CGX stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.87. The company had a trading volume of 107,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.40. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.34 and a one year high of C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$439.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.36%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

