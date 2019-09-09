Citadel (CTL) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $21,593.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

