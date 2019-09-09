City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of City Office REIT worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,115,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

