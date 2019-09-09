Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.43% of Clean Harbors worth $56,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock worth $2,641,644. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,189. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

