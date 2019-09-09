Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CODX remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 112,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,369.12% and a negative return on equity of 267.08%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Co-Diagnostics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

