Coinlancer Price Reaches $0.0053 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $421,587.00 and $74,559.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.04651020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.