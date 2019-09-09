CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0082

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $11,447.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004530 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 145.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

