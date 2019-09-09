Colu Local Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,276 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

