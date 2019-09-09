Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 35,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,701. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.95.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

