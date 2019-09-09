Content Value Network Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $3.33 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.