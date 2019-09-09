ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Up 6.1%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.76, approximately 299,833 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 170,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $106,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $56,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock worth $1,215,884 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

