Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $343,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total transaction of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,697 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COO traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

