Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 142,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $500,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 855,978 shares of company stock worth $3,137,002. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 61,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

