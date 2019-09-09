Covesting (COV) Tops One Day Volume of $2,794.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,794.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

