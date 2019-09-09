Cowen Trims Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Target Price to $14.00

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its price target cut by Cowen from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BREW. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.