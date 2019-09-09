Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 501.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

CREE stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 2,205,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

